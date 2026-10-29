Google debuts Gemini 4 Carbon, limited to cybersecurity defense companies
Technology
Google just introduced Gemini 4 Carbon, a new AI model built to level up digital security.
It's currently only available to a select group of cybersecurity defense companies and ranks well on cybersecurity benchmarks, and will eventually expand to other partners in Google's Fairwind Program.
Gemini 4 Carbon tops major benchmarks
Gemini 4 Carbon isn't just new: it's topping major benchmarks like the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index and SEC-bench Pro.
Compared to Argon, which Google released earlier this month, it handles tougher tasks and shrugs off prompt injection attacks.
Pricing stays student-budget-friendly at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, making advanced protection more accessible.