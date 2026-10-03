Google debuts Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Google Cloud Next
Google just dropped its new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform at Google Cloud Next, designed to help companies manage their AI agents more easily and securely.
It brings together Vertex AI tools and supports more than 200 models, including Gemini 3.1 Pro and Anthropic's Opus 4.7, giving businesses a lot more control over how their digital agents work.
Agent security, testing and deployment management
Security is a big deal here, with features like Agent Identity, which gives each agent a unique cryptographic ID.
There's also an Agent Simulation tool so you can stress-test your agents before they go live.
Even if you're not a developer, tools like Agent Studio make it easy to deploy agents, while the new data management and automation features help keep everything running smoothly across different platforms and Google Workspace apps.