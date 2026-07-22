Google debuts intelligent eyewear with Gemini AI at Galaxy Unpacked

Gemini now handles tasks like online shopping across 40-plus apps using just your voice.

On the Galaxy Watch 9, you can activate Gemini AI with a flick of your wrist: no more "Hey Google."

Plus, the new Z Flip 8 and Fold 8 get Gemini Notebook for easy multitasking and quick presentation creation.

As Google puts it, these updates are all about making daily stuff like planning or shopping way more convenient.