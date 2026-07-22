Google debuts intelligent eyewear with Gemini AI at Galaxy Unpacked
Technology
At today's Galaxy Unpacked event, Google rolled out fresh Gemini AI features for Samsung's foldables, smartwatches, and smart glasses.
The standout? Intelligent Eyewear, built with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, which lets you navigate, order pickups, and snap photos hands-free.
Google's Gemini streamlines shopping and multitasking
Gemini now handles tasks like online shopping across 40-plus apps using just your voice.
On the Galaxy Watch 9, you can activate Gemini AI with a flick of your wrist: no more "Hey Google."
Plus, the new Z Flip 8 and Fold 8 get Gemini Notebook for easy multitasking and quick presentation creation.
As Google puts it, these updates are all about making daily stuff like planning or shopping way more convenient.