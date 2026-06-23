Google DeepMind and A24 partner on AI for moviemaking
Technology
Google DeepMind is partnering with indie film studio A24 to see how AI can make moviemaking more creative and efficient.
The big idea is to build smart tools that help filmmakers, but still let artists stay in charge of their vision.
It's all about supporting creativity, not replacing it.
Alphabet backs A24 DeepMind collaboration $75 million
A24, famous for movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once, will collaborate with Google DeepMind on these AI projects, thanks to a $75 million boost from Alphabet (Google's parent company).
The focus isn't on data or IP; it's about giving artists new ways to work while keeping their creative freedom front and center.