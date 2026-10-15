Google DeepMind and Microsoft warn of AI worms in Dublin
At a Dublin summit, leaders from Google DeepMind and Microsoft sounded the alarm about AI risks: think self-spreading "AI worms" and big security threats.
They urged that we need strong safety standards for AI right now, before things get out of hand.
European Commission gained AI regulatory powers
Google DeepMind chair Demis Hassabis called recent AI incidents "early warning shots" of bigger problems if we don't act soon.
Microsoft president Brad Smith pointed out it's strange that everyday products have safety rules but advanced AI doesn't yet.
Meanwhile, the European Union is already moving ahead with its new AI Act, with the European Commission gaining new regulatory powers in August and the European Union sending information requests to major AI companies asking what safety and security measures they have in place.