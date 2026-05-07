Google DeepMind buys minority stake in Fernris Creations for $120 million Technology May 07, 2026

Google DeepMind just grabbed a minority stake in Fernris Creations, the team behind the iconic space MMO EVE Online.

As part of a $120 million deal, Fernris is now independent from its owner, Pearl Abyss.

The big idea? Use EVE Online's massive universe and player-driven chaos as a playground for testing new AI concepts like long-term planning and memory.

Fernris CEO Hilmar Veigar Petursson called it a "This is something I am genuinely excited about," he's excited to kick off with DeepMind.