Google DeepMind buys minority stake in Fernris Creations for $120 million
Google DeepMind just grabbed a minority stake in Fernris Creations, the team behind the iconic space MMO EVE Online.
As part of a $120 million deal, Fernris is now independent from its owner, Pearl Abyss.
The big idea? Use EVE Online's massive universe and player-driven chaos as a playground for testing new AI concepts like long-term planning and memory.
Fernris CEO Hilmar Veigar Petursson called it a "This is something I am genuinely excited about," he's excited to kick off with DeepMind.
Demis Hassabis says games drive AI
EVE Online has been running since 2003 and boasts over 7,000 star systems where players trade, fight, and scheme their way through space.
Google DeepMind's boss Demis Hassabis says games like this are perfect for pushing AI forward, just like they did with AlphaGo beating Lee Sedol or AlphaStar reaching Grandmaster in StarCraft II.
Basically: your favorite games might help shape the future of smart tech.