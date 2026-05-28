Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis predicts AGI 2029 to 2030

Experts give varied AGI dates

Not everyone agrees with Hassabis's timeline. Some experts say today's AI still needs better data and smarter models to truly match human abilities.

Elon Musk predicts AGI might show up by 2026 but warns it could be unreliable if trained mostly on synthetic data.

Others like OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei see AGI coming around 2028 and 2027 or shortly after, while Anthropic's Christopher Olah has raised concerns about unpredictable behavior in advanced AI.

Even the Pope has weighed in, urging global cooperation to manage potential dangers from unregulated AI.