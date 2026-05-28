Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis predicts AGI 2029 to 2030
Google's DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis thinks Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), basically super-smart AI that could outdo humans at everything, might arrive as soon as 2029 to 2030.
At Google I/O, he described AGI as a game-changer, even suggesting it could help with the goal of one day solving all disease.
He called this stage the "foothills of singularity," where AI starts to outpace human minds.
Experts give varied AGI dates
Not everyone agrees with Hassabis's timeline. Some experts say today's AI still needs better data and smarter models to truly match human abilities.
Elon Musk predicts AGI might show up by 2026 but warns it could be unreliable if trained mostly on synthetic data.
Others like OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei see AGI coming around 2028 and 2027 or shortly after, while Anthropic's Christopher Olah has raised concerns about unpredictable behavior in advanced AI.
Even the Pope has weighed in, urging global cooperation to manage potential dangers from unregulated AI.