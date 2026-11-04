Google DeepMind employees in London call to remove nondisparagement clauses
Technology
Google DeepMind employees in London are calling for the removal of non-disparagement clauses that stop them from speaking out about AI risks, even after they leave the company.
They say these lifetime agreements block honest conversations about how AI could impact society and feel it's a big transparency issue.
Sofia Liguori criticism prompts DeepMind review
After former employee Sofia Liguori publicly criticized Google's military AI, staff took a closer look at their contracts and found these restrictive clauses.
Some compared it to living in 1984.
While Google says ex-employees and new hires won't be held to these rules anymore, current staff still want all restrictions gone so they can openly discuss AI's future and its potential dangers.