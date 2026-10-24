Google DeepMind employees resign over growing involvement in military AI
A few Google DeepMind employees have walked away from their jobs, worried about the company's growing involvement in military AI projects.
Sofia Liguori, who spent three years at DeepMind, said she was uncomfortable with Google's push into this area.
Another researcher, Andreas Kirsch, also resigned after doubting whether Google could really keep tabs on how its tech is used by the US military.
DeepMind employees question Google safeguards
These resignations highlight big questions about using AI in warfare, especially as the US military aims to become "AI-first."
Critics warn that fast-moving AI could make human oversight harder in critical situations.
While Google says it reviews contracts to follow ethical guidelines and international law, some employees aren't convinced these safeguards are enough.
The debate shows tech workers are thinking hard about how their work shapes society and global security.