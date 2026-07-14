Google DeepMind launches free 56-hour AI course in India
Technology
Google just rolled out a free, 56-hour AI course in India to help people learn how to build and fine-tune language models like Gemini.
The program, created by Google DeepMind, is open to students and developers through the Google Skills platform, so anyone curious about AI can jump in.
Google course awards cloud badges, certificate
Finish the course and you'll get Google Cloud Skill badges plus a certificate to show off your new skills.
To make sure this reaches as many people as possible, Google teamed up with NASSCOM, IISc Bengaluru, and AVPN.
They also announced new AI tools for healthcare, education, and businesses, including expanding their ATL Saathi assistant from 100 schools to 10,000.
It's all part of Google's push to make AI learning accessible for everyone in India.