Google DeepMind launches free 56-hour AI course in India

Finish the course and you'll get Google Cloud Skill badges plus a certificate to show off your new skills.

To make sure this reaches as many people as possible, Google teamed up with NASSCOM, IISc Bengaluru, and AVPN.

They also announced new AI tools for healthcare, education, and businesses, including expanding their ATL Saathi assistant from 100 schools to 10,000.

It's all part of Google's push to make AI learning accessible for everyone in India.