Google DeepMind partner Qualia founder admits fake humanoid robot video Technology Jun 11, 2026

A partner selected as part of Google DeepMind's Robotics Program in Europe was called out after posting a video that looked like a real humanoid robot doing kitchen chores.

Turns out, the lifelike footage was just a promotional video, not an actual robot, meant to show off their training tech.

Fabian Kerj, founder of Qualia (the company behind the video), later admitted it wasn't real, saying, "We build training [infrastructure] — not hardware," and added, "Got your attention tho," with a grinning emoji.