Google DeepMind releases Gemini Robotics 2 to aid humanoid robots
Technology
Google DeepMind just dropped Gemini Robotics 2, a fresh set of AI models designed to help humanoid robots handle trickier tasks, like moving with their whole body or using both hands at once.
The big idea? Make these bots more useful and flexible in real-world situations, not just labs.
ER 2 on-device 2 safety test
There are three models, including ER 2, which plans and manages complex tasks, and On-Device 2, which works even without the internet.
They are ready for all sorts of environments. Plus, Google added a new safety test to make sure robots behave responsibly around people.