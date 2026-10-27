Google DeepMind releases Genie 4 for text driven realistic simulations
Google DeepMind just dropped Genie 4, and it's seriously upping the game for virtual simulations.
You can now change scenes on the fly just by typing what you want; think instant weather shifts or new backgrounds, with visuals that look super real.
It even creates custom audio, like music and dialogue, to match whatever's happening in your virtual world.
Genie 4 research preview for testers
Genie 4 keeps scenes consistent for up to two minutes (a big leap from before) and works hand-in-hand with Google's Gemini AI, which helps organize and direct the action.
This combo makes it a powerful tool for gaming, robotics, and even movie prototyping.
For now, it's available as a research preview for trusted testers, and will roll out in the coming weeks to Google AI Ultra subscribers in Project Genie and early access partners of the Gemini API and Google AI Studio.