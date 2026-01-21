Google DeepMind says no ads on Gemini (for now)
Google DeepMind's CEO, Demis Hassabis, just confirmed there are "no plans" to run ads on Gemini anytime soon.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he addressed the rumors and made it clear: ads aren't part of Gemini's roadmap right now.
Why this matters:
This comes right after OpenAI started testing ads in some ChatGPT tiers—a move Hassabis called "interesting," hinting that OpenAI might be feeling pressure to boost revenue.
He also shared that running ads could make people trust AI assistants less, saying users should know recommendations are "genuinely good for you and unbiased."
What Google's focusing on instead:
Rather than pushing ads, Google is rolling out new features for Gemini (like Nano Banana Pro) to make it more useful and fun.
The priority? Keeping users happy and building trust—something they've emphasized before when shutting down ad rumors last year.