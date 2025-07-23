Next Article
Google DeepMind's Aeneas can read ancient Roman texts
Google DeepMind just launched Aeneas, an AI tool that helps historians make sense of old Roman inscriptions.
It can figure out when and where a text was written, and even fill in missing words—making it way easier to study things like ancient graffiti or decrees.
The project teamed up with Dr. Thea Sommerschield from the University of Nottingham.
Aeneas can analyze 200,000 inscriptions
Aeneas taps into a massive database of 200,000 inscriptions to sort texts by province and date them within about 13 years.
Historians have already tested it on famous finds like the Res Gestae Divi Augusti and Mainz altars—and over 90% found it helpful.
Experts like Cambridge's Mary Beard are genuinely excited about how this could open up ancient history for everyone.