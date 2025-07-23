Google DeepMind's Aeneas can read ancient Roman texts Technology Jul 23, 2025

Google DeepMind just launched Aeneas, an AI tool that helps historians make sense of old Roman inscriptions.

It can figure out when and where a text was written, and even fill in missing words—making it way easier to study things like ancient graffiti or decrees.

The project teamed up with Dr. Thea Sommerschield from the University of Nottingham.