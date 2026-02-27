Google DeepMind's Jeff Dean warns against AI-powered mass surveillance Technology Feb 27, 2026

Jeff Dean, Google DeepMind's top scientist, is calling out the Pentagon's push for mass AI-powered surveillance.

He warned it could violate the Fourth Amendment and have a chilling effect on freedom of expression, adding that such tech might be misused for politics or discrimination.

Dean's statement supports Anthropic, another AI company, which recently refused to give the Pentagon full access to its Claude model.