Google DeepMind's Lila Ibrahim urges building responsible AI with communities
Lila Ibrahim, chief AI readiness officer at Google DeepMind, says building responsible AI isn't just a tech problem; it's about working with communities right from the start.
She believes AI should be designed to actually help people, not just handed down to them.
As she puts it, "As AI leaders, we must build AI responsibly and think about the impact to ensure that AI happens for and with communities, and not to them."
Ibrahim convenes stakeholders for AI readiness
Ibrahim is bringing together governments, businesses, researchers, and everyday people to make sure society is ready for advanced AI.
Her big focus is to talk openly about both the good and risky sides of AI while it's being built, not after.
For her, responsibility isn't an add-on; it's a core part of making tech that works for everyone.