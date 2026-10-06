Google DeepMind's Lila Ibrahim urges responsible AI and youth action
Lila Ibrahim, Google DeepMind's chief AI readiness officer, just shared her thoughts on how AI is changing society on the CNBC Changemakers podcast.
She's all about using AI responsibly and says it's up to us, especially younger generations, to make sure this tech has a positive impact.
Ibrahim backs AI literacy and adoption
Ibrahim believes learning about AI early is key, so students really get what it can (and can't) do.
She wants teachers to bring AI into classrooms and help everyone build real skills.
For those already working, she encourages jumping in and exploring how AI can help at work, rather than worrying about jobs disappearing.
Ibrahim probes AI use at DeepMind
At DeepMind, Ibrahim asks her team simple questions: Where are we using AI? Where could we do better? And where aren't we using it yet?
Her goal is to keep people creative while making sure tech helps us all move forward.