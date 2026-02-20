Google DeepMind's national partnerships for AI in India kick off

Google DeepMind just kicked off its National Partnerships for AI in India, announced by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai at the AI Impact Summit. The goal? Make powerful AI tools available for science, education, and public services across the country.

Researchers will get to use cutting-edge models like AlphaGenome (to study DNA changes), AI Co-scientist (a virtual teammate for experiments), and Earth AI (for tracking the environment and disaster response).

These build on previous breakthroughs like AlphaFold.

Gemini assistants are coming to 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs To help more people benefit from these tools, Google is launching two separate $30 million Google.org challenges — a $30 million Google.org Global AI for Government Innovation Impact Challenge and a $30 million Google.org AI for Science Impact Challenge.

Plus, Gemini assistants are coming to 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs—reaching 11 million students—and Google Cloud will provide infrastructure for the existing iGOT Karmayogi platform, which supports over 20 million public servants, and the partnership will help enable content in 18+ Indian languages.