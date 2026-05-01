Google details Android update that builds Gemini AI into phones

Gemini autofills, polishes texts, books tickets

Gemini isn't just a chatbot: it helps auto-fill forms, polishes your texts with Rambler, and can even book tickets for you.

It'll work inside Chrome Auto Browse for event planning and better search on your phone.

Google says it's serious about privacy too: Gemini uses both cloud and on-device processing to keep things secure.

The update also brings digital well-being tools, easier device switching, and better file sharing—even with iPhones.