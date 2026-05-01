Google details Android update that builds Gemini AI into phones
Google just detailed a big Android update, and the star is Gemini, an AI assistant built right into your phone.
If you're getting the Pixel 10 or Galaxy S26 Ultra, Gemini features will roll out in waves over the coming months, with Chrome Auto browse arriving in late June 2026.
There's a free version with some limits, or you can unlock more features with premium plans (₹399 to ₹24,500 a month).
Gemini autofills, polishes texts, books tickets
Gemini isn't just a chatbot: it helps auto-fill forms, polishes your texts with Rambler, and can even book tickets for you.
It'll work inside Chrome Auto Browse for event planning and better search on your phone.
Google says it's serious about privacy too: Gemini uses both cloud and on-device processing to keep things secure.
The update also brings digital well-being tools, easier device switching, and better file sharing—even with iPhones.