Google developing Gemini AI voice personalization with 4 adjustable settings
Technology
Google is working on a new feature for Gemini AI that lets you personalize how it sounds.
Spotted in the latest beta app, you'll be able to adjust four settings: Speed, Energy, Formality, and Warmth.
Want your AI to talk faster or sound more chill? Just pick your vibe with simple sliders for three traits and a choice for speed.
Gemini Live and chat gain sliders
These options are coming to both Gemini Live and chat modes.
While Google hasn't officially announced it yet, it did confirm regional dialect support earlier this year.
This update follows Apple's recent Siri upgrades in iOS 27, which added similar voice tweaks across Maps and Safari.
Bottom line: Big Tech is making its AIs sound more like you!