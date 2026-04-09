Google developing location based features for Pixel At a Glance
Technology
Google is working on two handy updates for its Pixel At a Glance widget: "Passes nearby" and "Restaurant insights."
These features use your location to offer more helpful info right when you need it, making everyday tasks a bit easier.
Pixel widget surfaces menus and passes
"Restaurant insights" suggests menu items based on where you are, likely using Google Maps reviews, so picking what to eat could get way simpler.
Meanwhile, "Passes nearby" pops up your Google Wallet passes, like store membership cards, automatically when you're close to the right spot.
Both updates are location-based features designed to surface relevant information more conveniently.