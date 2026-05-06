Google developing 'Remy,' a 24/7 personal AI agent

Google is developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) 'personal agent' for its Gemini platform, as per Business Insider. The project, codenamed 'Remy,' is said to be aimed at serving as a "24/7 personal agent" for work, school, and everyday life. An internal description of Remy described it as something that "elevates the Gemini app into a true assistant that can take actions on your behalf — not just answer questions or generate content."

Market comparison Remy could be a direct competitor to OpenClaw Remy appears to be a direct competitor to OpenClaw, an AI agent platform that gained popularity earlier this year for its ability to perform tasks on behalf of users. These included summarizing emails, managing calendars, replying to messages, and even navigating websites. The success of OpenClaw led to its acquisition by OpenAI.

System integration Remy deeply integrated into Google's ecosystem According to reports, Remy is deeply integrated into Google's ecosystem. It can "monitor for things that matter to you, handle complex tasks proactively, and learn your preferences over time." However, there is no public timeline for the launch of this new AI agent. The project is currently in a "dogfooding" stage where employees internally test products before they are publicly released.

Advertisement