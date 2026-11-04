Google disables Gemini and Search by default on K-12 accounts
Technology
Google just announced it is switching off its Gemini AI and Search features by default on K-12 student accounts.
This change comes after teachers and lawmakers raised concerns about how much students rely on AI for their schoolwork.
The idea is to give schools more say in when and how these tools are used.
Google updates Search with AI mode
Alongside this, Google is rolling out updated Search features, AI Mode, and AI Overviews that help students work through problems step-by-step instead of simply giving them answers.
By making these changes, Google hopes to support better learning while still offering helpful technology in the classroom.