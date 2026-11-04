Google disables Gemini and Search for school-managed K-12 student accounts
Technology
Google said it would turn off access to Gemini, Gemini Notebook, Gemini in Classroom, and Google Search by default for school-managed K-12 student accounts.
This change comes after teachers and policymakers asked for more control over how AI is used in schools.
School administrators will need to explicitly enable the services.
Google improves guided learning in Classroom
Google isn't just pulling back: it's also working to make its Guided Learning feature in Google Classroom better.
The goal is to help students build problem-solving skills while still learning independently.
Studies show that while AI can boost grades, it can also lead to over-reliance, so Google wants AI to support learning, not do all the thinking for you.