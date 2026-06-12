Google discounts official Pixel Watch bands as low as $5
Pixel Watch owners, heads up, Google just dropped prices on its official watch bands, with some styles now as low as $5.
There are a bunch of colors and sizes to pick from, so it's a nice chance to refresh your look without spending much.
Some deals show up automatically, while others need you to grab a coupon from the product page.
Pixel Watch bands discounted, stock limited
You'll find the Lemongrass/Frost Gradient Stretch Band for $5 (45mm, XL) and the Peony Active Sport Band at $10 for the 41mm small and 41mm large versions, and $11 for the 45mm large version.
The Moonstone Crafted Leather Band is down to $20 (45mm, small), and the Indigo Woven Band is $25 for both 41mm and 45mm.
Other cool options like the Moonstone Active Sport Band are also discounted. Stock is moving fast.
If you prefer shopping offline, Best Buy has similar deals, too.