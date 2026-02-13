Google Docs can now summarize long documents with Gemini AI

Google Docs just dropped a new feature: audio summaries powered by Gemini AI. Now, instead of skimming long docs, you can listen to a quick spoken overview—just head to Tools > Audio. Each summary is short (usually under a few minutes) and sounds pretty natural.

You can choose different voices for the summary You get playback controls like skipping around with the timeline scrubber, changing speed (from 0.5x up to 2x), and even picking different voices—think narrator, persuader, or coach.

This goes beyond the usual text-to-speech option already in Docs.

The feature is available for select Google subscribers Right now, audio summaries are rolling out for select Google subscribers: Business Standard/Plus, Enterprise plans, Google AI Ultra for Business add-on and Google AI Pro for Education add-on, and Google AI Pro and Ultra members.

So if you're on one of these paid plans, check it out!