Google Docs can now summarize long documents with Gemini AI
Google Docs just dropped a new feature: audio summaries powered by Gemini AI.
Now, instead of skimming long docs, you can listen to a quick spoken overview—just head to Tools > Audio.
Each summary is short (usually under a few minutes) and sounds pretty natural.
You can choose different voices for the summary
You get playback controls like skipping around with the timeline scrubber, changing speed (from 0.5x up to 2x), and even picking different voices—think narrator, persuader, or coach.
This goes beyond the usual text-to-speech option already in Docs.
The feature is available for select Google subscribers
Right now, audio summaries are rolling out for select Google subscribers: Business Standard/Plus, Enterprise plans, Google AI Ultra for Business add-on and Google AI Pro for Education add-on, and Google AI Pro and Ultra members.
So if you're on one of these paid plans, check it out!
How audio summaries in Docs differ from Drive
Unlike Drive's podcast-style PDF readings (which take 2-10 minutes), Docs's audio summaries are all about quick recaps for fast reviews.
Drive's are powered by the same underlying technology as Audio Overviews in NotebookLM, while Docs's audio summaries are powered by Gemini.