Google Drive brings Ask Gemini and AI overviews to mobile
Technology
Google Drive is rolling out two new AI features (Ask Gemini and AI Overviews) for its Android and iOS apps, with availability expanding over the next several weeks.
Announced earlier for the web, these updates are all about making it way easier (and faster) to find what you need across your files and Workspace apps.
Google Drive offers chat and summaries
Ask Gemini lets you chat with Drive in plain language, remembers your previous questions, and keeps everything secure. You can ask follow-ups or narrow your search to specific apps.
Meanwhile, AI Overviews gives you instant summaries from multiple files right at the top of your search results, so no more opening a bunch of docs just to get the gist.
Both features will roll out in 29 languages soon.