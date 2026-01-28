Google drops agentic vision for Gemini 3 flash

Smarter, sharper image analysis

Agentic Vision turns image processing into an active investigation—think of it as the AI planning, acting, and observing to solve what's in a picture.

It can zoom in on tiny details (like serial numbers), crop images on its own, though rotating currently may require an explicit prompt nudge, and helps reduce hallucination.

Plus, it handles huge files (up to 1 million tokens) and works with images, videos, audio clips—even PDFs.