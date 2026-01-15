Google drops Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 for Pixel phones

Major bug fixes you'll notice

This update tackles 12 annoying bugs: smoother app drawer scrolling, no more random battery drain overnight, fewer glitches with notification shade in full-screen or PiP mode, and fixes for Android Auto logging overload.

It also sorts out slow Wi-Fi, charging issues (both wireless and wired), speakerphone delays on calls, Always-On Display flickers, and crashes with Microsoft applications managed by Intune or when folding a device with an app open.