Google drops Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 for Pixel phones
Google just rolled out the Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2 update for Pixel devices, landing January 14, 2026.
This quarterly update brings bigger changes than the usual monthly patches, and Google says it's stable enough for daily use now—with the final version expected in March.
Major bug fixes you'll notice
This update tackles 12 annoying bugs: smoother app drawer scrolling, no more random battery drain overnight, fewer glitches with notification shade in full-screen or PiP mode, and fixes for Android Auto logging overload.
It also sorts out slow Wi-Fi, charging issues (both wireless and wired), speakerphone delays on calls, Always-On Display flickers, and crashes with Microsoft applications managed by Intune or when folding a device with an app open.
Who gets it & how to try
If you've got a Pixel 6 or newer (including Pro and "a" models), you're covered.
The update comes with the latest January security patch.
You can grab it through Google's Beta Program or sideload it if you're feeling techy—so your Pixel can stay smooth while everyone else waits for March.