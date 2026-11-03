Google drops Android Auto 18.1, groundwork for redesign, light mode
Technology
Google just dropped Android Auto 18.1 this November, but don't expect anything flashy right away: there aren't any new features you'll notice yet.
Instead, this update is laying the foundation for a redesign and a light mode, following up on last month's version 18.0.
Android Auto 'Cielo' codename hints widgets
Cielo is the apparent codename for Android Auto's widget-filled redesign to give Android Auto a fresh look with widgets and animations.
The code hints at support for both dark and light modes, plus tweaks like map scaling and dashboard effects.
While there's nothing new to play with today, it shows Google is working steadily toward making Android Auto sleeker and more customizable soon.