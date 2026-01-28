Google drops free JEE Main mock tests on Gemini AI

Google just rolled out full-length, totally free JEE Main mock tests through Gemini AI, teaming up with PhysicsWallah and Careers360. The goal? Give students realistic practice with questions that actually match the real exam's difficulty—could reduce reliance on expensive coaching.

How to try it out Getting started is simple: just type "I want to take a JEE Main mock test" into Gemini AI.

After you finish, you'll get instant feedback on your strengths and weak spots, explanations for answers, and a custom study plan for next time.

It even works in multiple Indian languages and will soon show up in Search's Canvas section.

Why this matters for students This move could be a game-changer for IIT hopefuls who may not be able to access pricey coaching classes.

By making solid prep tools free, Google could help level the playing field so more students get a fair shot at cracking the exam.