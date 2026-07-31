Google Earth launches Nano Banana 2 AI image generator worldwide

The tool is free to use worldwide at earth.google.com (accessible via web browsers, including mobile browsers, but not through the mobile apps) and makes images up to 4K.

You can use it for things like reimagining historical sites or designing city layouts with simple prompts.

There are daily usage limits based on your Google Earth subscription, and each image takes up to 2 minutes to generate.

No mobile version yet, but the creative possibilities are pretty huge!