Google enables Android Auto gaming while parked or charging
Technology
Game time in your car just got real.
Google has rolled out full support for games on Android Auto, so you can play while your car is parked or charging.
There are about 30 games already live, and with Google dropping some approval steps, expect even more to pop up soon.
Developers can publish Android Auto games
Developers can now launch their own games for Android Auto by following Google's rules: games only work when the car isn't moving, they need to fit different screen sizes, and controller support is optional.
This means more variety and fresh ways to pass the time next time you're stuck waiting in your ride.