Google ends Nest app January 25 2027, Gemini replaces Assistant
Google just announced it's shutting down the Nest app on January 25, 2027, and replacing Google Assistant with a new voice helper called Gemini for Home starting August 2, 2027.
If you use Nest devices like thermostats or cameras, you'll need to switch over to the Google Home app to keep things running smoothly.
Download Nest clips, set up Gemini
Before the switch, make sure to download any custom video clips from home.nest.com. They won't move over automatically.
The new Gemini assistant promises smarter, more natural voice controls for your smart home. You can set it up through the Google Home app or at home.google.com/gemini.
These updates are all about making smart home management simpler and more connected.