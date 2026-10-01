Google ends Pixel Watch 'safety signal' LTE December 12, 2026
Technology
Heads up if you use a Pixel Watch: Google is ending the "Safety Signal" LTE feature on December 12, 2026.
This tool lets you send Emergency SOS and Safety Check alerts even when your phone or cellular signal was out of reach, pretty handy for emergencies.
If you're a Google Health Premium subscriber, you'll get a 30-day notice before it goes away.
Pixel Watch features work if connected
While "Safety Signal" is going, other safety features like Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, Emergency SOS, and Fall Detection will still work, only if your watch is connected through another method (like Wi-Fi or your phone).
Google's giving users time to adjust so emergency features keep running smoothly.