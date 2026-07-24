Google ends Play Services support for Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Technology
Google has officially ended Play services support for phones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
This means these older devices won't get key updates anymore, so app compatibility, security, and reliability could start to slip.
From now on, you'll need at least Android 7.0 Nougat to keep everything running smoothly.
Android 6.0 users should upgrade
If you're still on Android 6.0, expect more trouble installing or updating apps, especially those that rely on Google features like sign-ins and notifications.
Outdated software also comes with extra security risks, so it's a good idea to check your phone's version in settings and upgrade if you can.