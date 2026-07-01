Google acquired Tenor in 2018

Google ends Tenor API, disrupting GIF pickers across apps

By Mudit Dube 12:45 pm Jul 01, 202612:45 pm

What's the story

Google shut down the Tenor API on Tuesday, changing the way users search for and access GIFs on several popular platforms. The decision comes despite the fact that the Tenor website and its searchable GIF library continue to exist. However, platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Discord, Bluesky, and WhatsApp that previously relied on this API are now looking for alternatives for their GIF search services.