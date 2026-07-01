Google ends Tenor API, disrupting GIF pickers across apps
What's the story
Google shut down the Tenor API on Tuesday, changing the way users search for and access GIFs on several popular platforms. The decision comes despite the fact that the Tenor website and its searchable GIF library continue to exist. However, platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Discord, Bluesky, and WhatsApp that previously relied on this API are now looking for alternatives for their GIF search services.
Strategic shift
Google acquired Tenor in 2018
Google acquired the Tenor GIF platform in 2018. The company has been using Tenor across its own services such as Google Messages and Gboard. However, it stopped accepting new API sign-ups and integrations on January 13, as per its Tenor FAQ page. As of June 30, all existing agreements and integrations with the Tenor API will be "fully decommissioned," according to Google.
User experience
Platforms migrating to other GIF picker services
The shutdown of the Tenor API will have a major impact on platforms like X, Discord, Bluesky, and WhatsApp. These services have already started migrating to other GIF picker services. For instance, X's Product head Nikita Bier said on June 21 that they were "forced to migrate" due to this change. Meanwhile, Discord has been testing Giphy and Klipy as potential replacements for Tenor since January.
User impact
Potential loss of access to favorite GIFs
The most noticeable change for users of these platforms would be the potential loss of access to their favorite Tenor GIFs. This is because the libraries of GIF pickers differ from service to service. After Meta announced plans to acquire rival provider Giphy in 2020, UK's Competition and Markets Authority described Tenor as the only other "large provider of GIFs."