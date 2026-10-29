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Home / News / Technology News / Google takes AI Search ads global as core ad-growth declines
Google takes AI Search ads global as core ad-growth declines
Google first began testing ads in AI Mode in the US in May 2025

Google takes AI Search ads global as core ad-growth declines

By Akash Pandey
Oct 29, 2026
09:17 am
What's the story

Google is expanding its AI-powered Search ads to international markets, hoping to boost revenue from its generative AI capabilities. The announcement was made during Alphabet's Q3 earnings call. Despite reporting a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue at $127.6 billion, the company saw a decline in search advertising growth. Alphabet shares fell 8% following the results.

Revenue decline

Search revenue growth slows down

Google's search revenue grew by 12% YoY in Q3, a drop from the 17% and 19% growth rates seen in Q2 and Q1, respectively.

The slowdown has intensified pressure on Google to monetize its expanding AI capabilities effectively.

Philipp Schindler, Google's Chief Business Officer, announced during the investor call that they are now scaling high-quality ads within AI overviews globally for the first time.

Ad performance

AI ads show promising early results

Google's early results indicate that the new ad formats are performing well.

Schindler said click-through rates for sponsored product listings in AI Mode are already on par with those of organic listings.

The company also found that users find these ads relevant.

This expansion follows Google's May announcement of new Gemini-powered ad formats such as conversational discovery ads and sponsored recommendations integrated into AI-generated answers.

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Query growth

AI's impact on search queries

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed during the earnings call that search queries grew at their fastest YoY rate in five years.

He attributed this to AI features changing user behavior, leading to longer and more complex queries.

Pichai said queries in AI Mode are three times longer on average than traditional searches.

One in five global AI Mode searches involve voice, images, or documents.

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AI integration

AI agents as a new frontier for search

Pichai also highlighted the potential of AI agents as a new frontier for Search, expanding the range of tasks users can accomplish.

He said these capabilities would be integrated into Search and its Gemini app with one billion users.

"People are already using the Gemini app to do more than ask questions," Pichai added, noting complex multi-step agent queries as an example.

Ad revenue

YouTube's advertising revenue growth slows down

YouTube's advertising revenue also saw its slowest growth this year, rising by 9.2% YoY to $11.21 billion in Q3.

This is a decline from the previous quarter's 13% and Q1's 11% growth rates.

Despite these challenges, Google's total advertising revenue for the quarter grew by 10.6% to $82 billion, up from $74.2 billion in the same period last year.

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