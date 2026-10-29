Google expands AI-powered search ads to 10 new countries
Google is bringing its AI-powered ads to 10 new countries, including India, Australia, Canada, and Singapore, so you'll start seeing "Sponsored" results pop up in more places when you search.
In the US they're also introducing multi-turn ads that show sponsored placements as users ask follow-up questions during an ongoing AI Mode conversation.
Google advertisers can use existing campaigns
AI Mode ads are clearly marked and separated from regular search results.
Advertisers don't need extra budgets (they can use their existing campaigns), and Google's also trying out local inventory and vehicle ads that brands can track with standard reports (no extra fees).
Google says paid advertising does not influence the organic responses generated by AI Mode or AI Overviews, so your search results should stay neutral.