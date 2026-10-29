Google expands AI search ads globally to boost ad revenue
Technology
Google is taking its AI-powered Search ads global, aiming to boost revenue as its core ad business starts to cool off.
Even though Alphabet, Google's parent company, just posted a strong 25% jump in quarterly revenue, Alphabet shares fell 8% following the results.
Multi-turn AI ads for complex queries
The new AI-driven ads include "multi-turn" formats (basically, more interactive and conversational sponsored results).
Google's Philipp Schindler says early data shows these ads are just as engaging as regular search results.
CEO Sundar Pichai also pointed out that people are searching with longer, more complex questions, so these smarter ads are meant to keep up with how we actually use Google now.