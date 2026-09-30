Google expands India engineering teams to sync data with AI
Google is growing its engineering teams in India to make it easier for companies to connect their business data with artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
As more businesses try out AI, many are hitting roadblocks with getting their data ready.
Andi Gutmans, vice president-agentic data cloud at Google, says syncing company information with AI is key for real results.
Andi Gutmans says data is bottleneck
Gutmans points out that understanding how a business actually works, like looking at contracts, sales numbers, and customer information, is crucial if you want AI to be useful.
Andi Gutmans explains that "The bottleneck is immediately swinging to data."
With local support from Google's expanded team, the hope is to help companies get past these tricky data challenges and make the most of what AI can offer.