Google expands Pixel Camera 10.4 availability starting July 1 Technology Jul 01, 2026

Google is rolling out the Pixel Camera 10.4 update, which initially rolled out with the June Pixel Drop and is now seeing wider availability on July 1, but do not expect anything flashy: this one's all about behind-the-scenes fixes.

The update, available on the Google Play Store, focuses on improving camera stability across recent Pixel phones and doesn't bring any new features or changes you'll notice right away.