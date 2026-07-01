Google expands Pixel Camera 10.4 availability starting July 1
Google is rolling out the Pixel Camera 10.4 update, which initially rolled out with the June Pixel Drop and is now seeing wider availability on July 1, but do not expect anything flashy: this one's all about behind-the-scenes fixes.
The update, available on the Google Play Store, focuses on improving camera stability across recent Pixel phones and doesn't bring any new features or changes you'll notice right away.
Pixel Camera 10.4 fixes crashes, freezes
This update tackles a few annoying bugs: Pixel 9-10a models had a system crash that's now sorted out; Pixel 10-10a users should no longer see the camera freeze when zooming during video recording; and if you're on a Pixel 6-10a, those random camera service crashes should finally be gone.
Bigger updates are likely coming later this year, but for now, this rollout is still making its way to everyone.