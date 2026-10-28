Google expands registered app stores globally to allow 1-tap installs
Google just took its Registered App Stores program global, starting October 28, 2026.
Now, third-party app stores outside the US can let you install apps with a single tap, making things way simpler for Android users.
The move is meant to give people more choices and answer complaints about Google having too much control over which apps make it onto your phone.
Google launch requires Android 17 $10,000+/yr
The program officially launches in December, but there are some hurdles: app stores have to pay at least $10,000 a year to join and can only work on devices running the latest versions of Android 17.
Google says these rules help keep things safe and private for users.
While this could shake up the Android app market and give smaller players a shot, those fees and version limits might mean not everyone gets in on the action.