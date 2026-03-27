Google Search Live now supports regional Indian languages
What's the story
Google has expanded its Search Live feature to support a wider range of Indian languages. The update comes as part of the company's efforts to improve accessibility and usability of AI-powered tools in India. The expansion also shows a bigger shift toward conversational AI in search, allowing users to interact with the platform more naturally and continuously.
Feature expansion
Search Live powered by Gemini 3.1
The Search Live feature, which was previously limited to English and Hindi in India, has now been expanded to include Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The update is also being rolled out globally in regions where AI Mode is available. This multilingual support is powered by Gemini 3.1 Flash Live technology that can handle voice-based interactions and real-time queries across different languages.
User interaction
Vice camera interactions
Search Live lets users interact with Google Search using voice and camera inputs. Instead of typing out queries, you can ask questions in a conversational manner and get real-time responses. The feature also supports follow-up questions, making the experience more like a conversation than a traditional search session. You can even switch between languages during interactions as per your preference.
Feature benefits
Search Live targets voice preferring users
The integration of audio and visual inputs enables Search to respond to queries about objects, surroundings, and contextual scenarios using the device's camera. This expansion highlights Google's commitment to making AI-powered tools more accessible in regional languages. The move is aimed at reaching users who prefer voice-based interactions over text input, thus improving the overall search experience in India.