Google explores AI to create personalized TV shows starring users
Google is exploring a wild new idea: using AI to create TV shows where you're the star.
If this takes off, you could have your own channel on your home screen, with episodes that feature your image and voice, dropping you into anything from sci-fi adventures to rom-coms, all without having to request specific shows.
Google patent filed May 2025
The plan comes from a patent application filed in May 2025, which describes using lots of user data, like what you watch and your preferences, to build these custom experiences.
Google's huge reach through services like YouTube and Gmail gives it a real edge in making hyper-personalized content, keeping pace with trends like Meta's AI-powered recommendations.
Of course, ads might be part of the package too.