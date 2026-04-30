Google faces internal backlash over hush-hush Pentagon AI work
Google is facing heat from its own team after a DeepMind researcher called out the company's hush-hush AI work with the Pentagon, describing it as "shameful" on X.
The move has sparked fresh worries about using AI for military purposes, a big shift from Google's earlier stance against weaponizing its tech.
Employees press Pichai over Pentagon contract
More than 600 employees have signed a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, asking him to reconsider the Pentagon contract.
They're worried about AI being used in weapons and surveillance and stress that tech creators have a real ethical responsibility here.
Google says the deal just updates an older nonclassified contract focused on logistics and security, not weaponry, but internal critics aren't convinced recent policy changes do enough to prevent risky uses.