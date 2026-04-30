Google faces internal backlash over hush-hush Pentagon AI work

Employees press Pichai over Pentagon contract

More than 600 employees have signed a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai, asking him to reconsider the Pentagon contract.

They're worried about AI being used in weapons and surveillance and stress that tech creators have a real ethical responsibility here.

Google says the deal just updates an older nonclassified contract focused on logistics and security, not weaponry, but internal critics aren't convinced recent policy changes do enough to prevent risky uses.