Google faces London class action over Play Store fees
Technology
Google is facing a big class-action lawsuit in London, accused of charging unfairly high fees to UK users and businesses through its Play Store.
The case, led by Liz Coll and law firm Hausfeld, could impact about 20 million UK consumers and businesses and seeks over £1 billion for transactions dating back to 2015.
The hearing is set to run for seven weeks.
Google defends fees, settled for £260m
Google says its fees are fair and give Android users plenty of choices.
Google settled another UK lawsuit with app developers for £260 million.
Thanks to UK class-action rules, everyone affected is automatically included unless they opt out.
Despite all this, Google says it's ready to defend itself in court.