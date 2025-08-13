Next Article
Google Finance gets AI chatbot, customizable charts, and more
Google Finance just got a major upgrade, rolling out an AI-powered chatbot, advanced charting tools, and a real-time news feed.
Now you can ask it things like "Which S&P companies are defying the trend in August?" and get instant, detailed answers—no need to open extra tabs.
You can now track stocks, crypto, and commodities in 1 place
The update brings in customizable charts (think candlestick views and technical indicators) that work whether you're just curious or tracking your investments closely.
You can now follow stocks, crypto, and commodities all in one place with live market headlines popping up alongside your portfolio.
Prefer the old look? There's still an option to switch back to classic mode for a more familiar vibe.