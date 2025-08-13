Google Finance gets AI chatbot, customizable charts, and more

You can now track stocks, crypto, and commodities in 1 place

The update brings in customizable charts (think candlestick views and technical indicators) that work whether you're just curious or tracking your investments closely.

You can now follow stocks, crypto, and commodities all in one place with live market headlines popping up alongside your portfolio.

Prefer the old look? There's still an option to switch back to classic mode for a more familiar vibe.