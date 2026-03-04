Google Find Hub now lets you share your bag's location

Google updated Find Hub with a feature that lets you share your bag's live location with airlines, making it way easier to track down lost luggage. It's part of the March 2026 Pixel Feature Drop and works on any Android phone with a compatible tracker tag. You simply send a unique link to the airline through their app or website.

How to share your bag's location Open the Find Hub app, tap "share item location," and you'll get a link that works for seven days (or until your phone detects your bag).

You're in control—share when you want, stop sharing anytime.

There's also an option to send real-time updates in Google Messages, complete with an interactive map.

Supports major airlines Find Hub already supports big names like Air India, Lufthansa Group (including Swiss and Austrian Airlines), Turkish Airlines, Saudia, Scandinavian Airlines, China Airlines, Ajet and more.

That currently includes more than 10 global airlines, and Google plans to partner with additional carriers.